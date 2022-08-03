Wednesday will start in the mid 70s. It’ll be in the upper 80s by 10 AM. Then, 90° by Noon. It will generally stay sunny through the lunch hour, then clouds will billow and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96° with a heat index up to 105°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect.
A front moving through Missouri today and tomorrow will bring us here in Arkansas a good chance of rain tomorrow. It may move into North Arkansas after Midnight and continue to move through the state during the day Thursday.
