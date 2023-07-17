Hot & mostly sunny this afternoon in Central Arkansas. North Arkansas will start to cloud up as thunderstorms from Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma approach and enter Arkansas. Central Arkansas may get some of the storms as early as 8 PM.

Damaging is going to be the main threat. However, early on this evening, there could be some hail up to 2″ in diameter in North and Northwest Arkansas. A brief, weak isolated tornado isn’t impossible.

A Heat Advisory this afternoon in South Arkansas and some counties in Central Arkansas. Heat Advisories have been issued for nearly the entire state for Tuesday, and count on a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning Wednesday.