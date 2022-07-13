The temperature rose to 101° Tuesday in Little Rock. Thanks to the front moving through, today will only reach 95°. But that is still hot.

As the front moves into South Arkansas thunderstorms may develop there like they did yesterday in Central Arkansas. Some locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be possible late this afternoon and through the evening.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet but an upper-level low will come in Saturday night and Sunday. It may stall out over Arkansas early next week, so there will be a chance of rain through Tuesday.