From the low 70s and upper 60s this morning to the mid 90s this afternoon. A weak upper disturbance and the heating of the day will lead to the development of some showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon.

Much of the state has a 20% chance of rain this afternoon. The rain chance is less than 10% in far N and NE Arkansas. Tomorrow, the rain chance is 10% statewide. A front coming through Thursday will increase the rain chance to 30% for 2/3 of the state.