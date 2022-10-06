It’s a little milder this morning, but still cool. But that handful of degrees that it is warmer are a head start to a hot afternoon. Little Rock will be in the 80s by Noon and then eventually reach a high temperature of 90°. Don’t worry. It’s not a record. That’s 94°.

There is no rain in the 7-Day Forecast, but on Day 8, next Thursday, there just might be a chance of rain.