It was in the 90s before Noon and it will climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with heat index values climbing to 103-104°. That’s not high enough for a heat advisory, but it is hot enough! It will be sunny through the afternoon and clear tonight. Temperatures will drop to the mid 70s overnight.

An approaching cool front Wednesday will bring a very small chance of rain. Some isolated thunderstorms will pop up Wednesday afternoon, particularly in far North Arkansas. The front will slide into the state Thursday, and the chance of isolated thunderstorms will continue Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday will be very hot and close to the record high temperature of 100° for the day. Thursday and Friday will cool down to just the mid 90s. Saturday becomes a scorcher again. But changes are coming Sunday.

A much stronger cold front and overall pattern shift will take place. After some thunderstorms Sunday evening, the cold front will bring cooler than average temperatures for the first half of next week. High temps will only be in the mid to upper 80s with low temperatures easily in the 60s.