Sunshine is warming Central Arkansas up into the 90s. Little Rock will likely top out at 94° this afternoon. As the front slips south showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Everyone won’t get rain. It’s just a 30% chance this afternoon. By 4:00 we should start seeing development. This will carry into this evening.
Lower humidity will move in starting tonight, but a change may not be noticed until Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night and Thursday night will be the coolest. A chance of rain returns to the forecast Friday.
