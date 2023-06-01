It hit 91° in Little Rock Wednesday, and it will again today. That’s well above average. The average high temperature in Little Rock today is 85°.

The rain chance is less than 10% today in Little Rock and between 10% and 20% for Friday. The rain chance has been lowered because even though the system is coming in from the west as expected, a ridge of high pressure is building in from the northeast and it looks like it will put the breaks on a lot of the rain. Temperatures will top out around 90° each day.