Unseasonably hot weather’s on the way to start the weekend but a strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, from Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs Saturday around 90° then only around 70° for Sunday.
Another push of even colder air is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s to low 60s and lows in the mid 20 to mid 30s.
