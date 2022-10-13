As high pressure moves east through Saturday, temperatures will once again warm into the 80s to around 90°. The first of two cold fronts will move across the Mid South late Saturday into Sunday with showers and a few thunderstorms followed by cooler highs around 70 on Sunday and Monday.

Another, stronger cold front will swing through the state Monday night pushing highs down to around 60 and lows in the 30s to around 40° for the middle of next week.