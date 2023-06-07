From the 50s in North Arkansas and 60s in Central Arkansas this morning temperatures will soar into the 90s. Mid-90s will be reached in Central and South Arkansas with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

The rain chance is very low today, but it will start to increase in parts of the state tonight as a cool front approaches Arkansas. The front will be moving through tomorrow, so the rain chance will be higher for all of the state on Thursday. The front will slow Friday in West and South Arkansas. The chance of rain will continue there.

An upper disturbance will bring a chance of rain Saturday afternoon and Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then another front will bring another chance of rain Sunday night.