OVERNIGHT: Little Rock hit the triple digits again Friday afternoon. Temps will stay in the 90s till 10pm and 80s afterwards, with mostly clear conditions and a southwesterly wind of 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Hot & humid conditions last into Saturday and the rest of the holiday weekend. Saturday will likely hit 100°F again, with it feeling like 105°F to 110°F. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop over north and northeast Arkansas Saturday. A few of those could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the primary threat, over northeast Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with a few showers and storms popping up. There will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with a repeat forecast Monday. Independence Day will have some more clouds, with hot temps in the low to mid 90s. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon & early evening. Coverage should lessen by the time fireworks go off after sunset, but a few storms could linger into festivities.