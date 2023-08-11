OVERNIGHT: Warm and mostly clear conditions continue tonight with temps in the 80s. Low temps won’t drop much lower than that… in the 70s and 80s across the state.

SATURDAY: It will be hot and humid Saturday with high temps in the upper 90s and it feeling more like 105°F – 110°F. Heat Advisory goes in effect in the afternoon and early evening. Other than a few isolated showers & storms, it will be mostly sunny with southwest wind consistent at 10mph through the day. Saturday night should stay mostly clear, with great viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower late at night.

WHAT’S NEXT: High heat and humidity last through the weekend with mostly sunny afternoons and it feeling more like the low 100s. A cold front moving through Monday will cool temperatures down to more comfortable levels Tuesday & Wednesday next week.