We’re starting Friday in the low to mid 70s. It will be another hot and humid day of course. We’ll be in the 80s by 10 AM and around 90° at Noon. Little Rock will have a high temp of 93°.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and each afternoon through the 4th of July Weekend when those temperatures reach the low 90s. Each day will start off sunny or mostly sunny but cloud up a bit in the afternoon.