It’s another hot and humid day. 90° at Noon with a heat index of 97°. Little Rock will have a high temp of 93° with a heat index around 100° this afternoon.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and each afternoon through the 4th of July Weekend when those temperatures reach the low 90s. Each day will start off sunny or mostly sunny but cloud up a bit in the afternoon.
