It’s a warm and muggy morning, and it will be a hot and humid afternoon with a high temperature of 93° in Little Rock. We are starting the day with a lot of sunshine, but the clouds will be increasing and eventually thunderstorms will develop in Central Arkansas this afternoon. It’s a 40% chance of rain today.

Tuesday will still be a hot day and have a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a front that will start to pass through Arkansas Tuesday night. It’ll probably take through Wednesday for the front to get all the way through the state.

Air behind the front will only be slightly cooler, but it will likely be a great deal less humid which will help it be cooler overnight.