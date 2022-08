There will be plenty of sunshine this morning, but likely cloud up this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. We are starting off in the mid-70s and will get to 90° by Noon. Little Rock will then top out at 95° with a 20% chance of rain this afternoon.

A frontal system will pass through Missouri, (not Arkansas, sorry) Thursday, so our rain chance will go up Thursday and possibly Friday. Temperatures will drop off a hair too.