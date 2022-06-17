We are starting off in the upper 70s. It will quickly warm through the 80s this morning and reach the 90s before Noon. it will climb to 97° in Little Rock this afternoon, but when we factor in the humidity, it will “feel like” 107-108°. So, there will be another Heat Advisory from Noon – 8 PM today.

A cool front will move through Arkansas tomorrow. Ahead of the front, isolated thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon. We’ll have a chance of thunderstorms again tomorrow as the front goes through.

By Sunday we will feel a noticeable difference in the humidity and the temperature. It will be cooler and drier, but the heat will return next week.