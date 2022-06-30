A warm front has lifted over the state and high humidity has returned. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s. Plus, the return of humidity has brought back the chance of those afternoon isolated thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday will also have those isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Then Sunday the rain chance does increase a little with a weak area of low pressure moving into the state. Isolated thunderstorms are possible every afternoon through next week.