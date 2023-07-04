TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will diminish tonight. Skies will become mostly clear weather temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will start off mostly sunny and muggy. Temperatures will quickly warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures near 100° by the afternoon. We will also see a 40% chance for pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Southwest wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A complex of thunderstorms will move into northwest Arkansas Thursday morning. By the mid-morning, we could see a few thunderstorms in Central Arkansas. There is a low risk that some of the storms could become severe. Damaging wind gusts is the main threat. The temperature will actually stay pretty cool Thursday, most locations will top out in the upper 80s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday will also be cooler with afternoon storm chances. Temperatures and rain chances will rise this weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

