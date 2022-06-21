A ridge of high pressure aloft will continue to dominate Arkansas weather through the weekend. A weak cold front will bring a small chance of showers Thursday–a stronger cold front will bring higher rain chances late Sunday followed by a bit of a cool down.

Clear overnight with lows in the mid 70s. mostly sunny and hot Wednesday with highs near 100°.

Highs in the mid 90s to around 100° are expected Thursday and Friday and by Saturday, highs could soar to near 103°. With increasing shower chances Sunday highs will drop to the upper 90s. For early next week, more comfortable weather arrives with highs in the mid 80s.