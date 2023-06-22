TONIGHT: Overnight into Friday morning will be the coolest we will be for a while. Temperatures will cool into the 60s by Friday morning. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will quickly heat up into the 90s Friday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.

WEEKEND: The Arkansauna returns this weekend. Dangerous heat will move into Arkansas on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. I’m forecasting a high of 100° Sunday afternoon with feels-like temperatures near 110°! There is a 20% to 30% chance of a pop-up storm each day.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday night a weak “cold front” will move through Arkansas. I put it in quotations because the front will only cool us down a few degrees. High temperatures next week will be in the mid 90s…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

