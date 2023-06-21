TODAY: Today will be another sunny and hot day with temperatures warming into the lower 90s. Overall today will be sunny and dry with a few passing clouds. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out, mainly across eastern Arkansas, however much of the state will remain dry.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue tonight and into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be very similar to today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overall Thursday will be another dry day, but a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out.

EXTENDED: Dry weather will continue on Friday and into the day on Saturday. One or two isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out on Saturday as a warm front passes through the state, however, the chances look to be only around 10%. A better chance for a few showers and storms will return Sunday evening into Monday morning as our next cold front approaches.