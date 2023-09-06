WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Advisories in effect through 8 p.m. Highs reach 97. Heat index values between 100 and 110. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Isolated strong to severe storms are likely into the late-afternoon, mostly south and east of the Metro. Damaging wind and quarter size hail are the main risks.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows near 72. Wind: N 4-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot, but a bit less humid. Highs near 94. Heat index between 95 and 103.