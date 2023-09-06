WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Advisories in effect through 8 p.m. Highs reach 97. Heat index values between 100 and 110. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Isolated strong to severe storms are likely into the late-afternoon, mostly south and east of the Metro. Damaging wind and quarter size hail are the main risks.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows near 72. Wind: N 4-8 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot, but a bit less humid. Highs near 94. Heat index between 95 and 103.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.