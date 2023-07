WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot; few scattered showers and storms. Highs near 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm; an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 73. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot; few showers and storms. Highs near 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.