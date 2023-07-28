TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be another hot, humid, and mostly dry day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. One or two pop-up showers cannot be ruled out, however, the chance for rain is only about a 10% chance.

EXTENDED: A slightly better chance for pop up showers and storms will arrive on Sunday, around 20% chance as heat and humidity continue. The heat wave looks to continue into next week with a few end rain chances.