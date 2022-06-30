TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid weather is set to continue on Friday with temperatures warming into the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. Heat index values will likely feel like the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, however much of the day will be dry.

SATURDAY: Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with highs back in the lower 90s. Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s to triple digits. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances remain possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED: Hit or miss rain and storm chances are set to continue through the holiday weekend. Temperatures look to stay slightly above average in the mid 90s. Dewpoints will also remain high, keeping heat index values in the triple digits.