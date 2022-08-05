TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through sunset tonight. Rain chances will start to diminish overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Saturday looks to be a hot and humid day with temperatures warming up into the mid 90s. Heat index values will warm into the triple digits. Overall Saturday looks to be sunny and dry.

SUNDAY: A pop up shower or two will be possible during the heat of the afternoon on Sunday, however much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be on the warm side again with highs in the mid 90s.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to pick up in the extended forecast. Temperatures look to stay fairly seasonal over the next few days with highs in the low to mid 90s.