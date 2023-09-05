TONIGHT: Clouds will build overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorm chances will increase overnight in NW Arkansas before pushing eastward.
TOMORROW: Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the morning and afternoon as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will warm well above average on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will warm into the triple digits.
EXTENDED: Lingering rain chances will continue on Thursday as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. More seasonal temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.