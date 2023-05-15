It’s a warm and humid morning, and it will be “hot” by Noon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible today in Central Arkansas, but really don’t count on getting on this afternoon. The rain chance is slightly higher in West Arkansas, and then considerably higher in Northwest Arkansas.

A cool front that will pass through tonight will make Tuesday a little cooler. It will also make it cloudier with a slight chance of rain. The humidity may linger a bit Tuesday, but by Wednesday we’ll notice a drop in our humidity.

Friday evening will bring a much stronger cool front which will bring below normal temperatures this weekend. We can expect low temperatures in the 50s.