Weak high pressure aloft will bring rain chances down for a couple of days but an approaching cold front will ramp them right back up again by late in the weekend.

A mostly sunny and seasonable Friday is on the way with lows around 70° and highs in the low 90s.

Moisture is set to increase beginning Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. A cold front will begin moving into the Mid South late in the weekend into early next week with more numerous showers and thunderstorms with highs dropping back to the mid to upper 80s.