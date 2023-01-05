A clear sky this morning has helped the temperature drop into the low and mid 30s. Little Rock will start the day at 34° at sunrise. It will get up to 52° at Noon today with a sunny sky. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 58° this afternoon. It’s a nice, dry day thanks to high pressure building into the state.
