OVERNIGHT: Clear, quiet and mild conditions continue tonight with low temps dropping to the low 70s near sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot forecast is on tap Wednesday, with high temps in the mid to upper 90s. Sunshine sticks around all day with it feeling more like 105°F during the day. A Heat Advisory goes in effect for parts of central & northeast Arkansas Wednesday afternoon till early evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny & hot conditions last through the rest of the week, with temps flirting with 100°F this weekend.