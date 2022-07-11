After Saturday night’s front, we enjoyed a cooler and less humid Sunday. We are still enjoying that this morning with temperatures starting our day in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will heat up pretty quickly, though, but not as much as it did last week. It’ll be in the mid-80s at 10 AM, then around 90° at Noon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96° this afternoon.

Higher heat and humidity will return Tuesday, so a heat advisory may be issued since heat index values may climb up to 105°. The good news is that a new front will pass through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning which will knock our temperatures down again. We’ll have low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.