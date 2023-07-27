TONIGHT: With clear skies, calm winds, and relatively lower humidity temperatures will be able to cool into the mid 70s overnight.

FRIDAY: Heat advisories are in effect Friday afternoon, so the best time to get outside will be in the morning and evening hours. Temperatures will warm from the mid 70s in the morning to the upper 90s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Both days this weekend will be hot… I’m forecasting 100° on Saturday afternoon and 101° Sunday afternoon. Widespread heat advisories will be likely and some counties might see excessive heat warnings. There isn’t much for rain chances, but there could be a brief shower or thunderstorms late Sunday across northern Arkansas.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like higher humidity will move into Arkansas early next week. This will lead to lower temperatures but feels like temperatures will be just as high. There is also a small rain chance on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the triple digits will likely return by the middle of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram