Spring like weather again today across the state with highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will push into north Arkansas and stall Tuesday with showers likely there but isolated elsewhere across the state. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s again today except northwest where highs will be around 50.

Another cold front will bring widespread rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

A dry and slightly cooler Thursday is in the forecast but a Canadian cold front will usher in isolated showers and much colder air Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

After a dry weekend, the next chance of rain moves in Monday.