A strong storm system and cold front will surge east across Arkansas Wednesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rain central and northwest and increasing instability will bring a slight risk of severe thunderstorms to southeast Arkansas.

A sunny and mild Thursday will be followed a a mostly cloudy, blustery and colder Friday as a Canadian cold front move through the Mid South with isolated showers although a little light snow or flurries are possible in north Arkansas generally along/north of US 412. Highs in the 30s north to 40s to low 50s central and south.

Sunshine returns this weekend with high temperatures moderating into the 50s with the next chance of rain late Monday and Tuesday.