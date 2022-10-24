TONIGHT: Monday night, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move from west to east along a cold front. Several inches of rain will fall over the western half of Arkansas, with lesser amounts east of Little Rock. Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There’s a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday morning. A cold front will move from west to east in the morning. When it gets to eastern Arkansas it could set off one or two severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. We will drop into the 50s by the afternoon. It will be very windy with a west wind 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler temperatures will arrive Wednesday. 40s in the morning will only rise into mid 60s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Cool temperatures continue into Thursday and Friday. By Friday night we are already watching our next rain chance. Rain is likely on both Saturday and Sunday. This is great news for our drought conditions and fire danger.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

