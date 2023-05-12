Heavy rain from thunderstorms shifted into South Arkansas this morning leading to Flash Flood warnings and even some stalled cars in Nashville and Mineral Springs in Howard County. Those storms are expected to wrap by or around Noon. Then, late in the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across the middle part of the state. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s while waiting on those next thunderstorms to develop.

Rain chances will be lower this weekend and temperatures will turn hotter. A cold front coming Monday night will spark another round of showers and thunderstorms across the state Monday afternoon and evening. We will have a little cooler and less humid air behind the front starting next Tuesday.