TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 92. Wind: SE 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Some rainfall could be excessive. Highs near 80. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

