THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with dangerous heat. Highs reach 101 degrees. Heat index values range from 105 to 115 through most of the afternoon. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through 8 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear. An isolated shower is possible in eastern Arkansas, though unlikely. Temperatures remain very warm with lows near 79 or 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more dangerous heat. Highs reach 102 degrees. Heat index values range from 105 to 115. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect throughout the day.