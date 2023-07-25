We’ll have plenty of sunshine today. After starting in the low to mid 70s, it will climb into the low 90s by Noon, and then up to 95° this afternoon in Little Rock with a heat index up to 100°. Hot and humid, yes, but not oppressive heat and humidity just yet. That may take a day or two to get into the state.

We don’t have any rain in the forecast for Central Arkansas today, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm isn’t going to be impossible. That might be most likely to occur in North Arkansas.

Thursday and Friday will bring the highest chances of rain for Central Arkansas this week, although those chances aren’t high.