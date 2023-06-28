TONIGHT: With our high humidity temperatures will struggle to drop below 80° tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the hottest day of the forecast. Air temperatures will be in the low 100s and feels like temperatures will be well over 110° during the afternoon. No chance of rain with mostly sunny skies. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: I think Friday will be nearly as hot as Thursday. The only reason I’m forecasting the temperatures to be one or two degrees cooler is that there will be a few more areas of clouds Friday afternoon. No chance of rain.

WEEKEND: Rain chances return this weekend. Nothing crazy, but both Saturday and Sunday have a 30% chance for afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms. Temperature will still be in the upper 90s and near 100°.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

