TODAY: Temperatures will remain above average today with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will warm into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state until 7 PM. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the rest of today, however, a few isolated sprinkles are still possible.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s.

EXTENDED: Hot, dry, and sunny weather will continue throughout much of the extended forecast. A few hit-or-miss showers can not be ruled, however much of the extended forecast looks to be dry. Heat and humidity will continue into early next week.