TONIGHT: A few lingering showers are possible tonight and into the overnight hours, mainly across southern Arkansas. Some showers could contain heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding. A flood watch is in effect for much of southern Arkansas from midnight until 10 Am Wednesday. Central and northern Arkansas look to stay fairly dry, as temperatures fall into the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible across the state on Wednesday. Those that do not see rain can expect a hot and humid day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s, with feels like temperatures reaching triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of central and northern Arkansas on Wednesday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm back into the mid to upper 90s throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Low-end pop-up shower and storm chances will continue throughout the week as well. Rain chances will be slightly higher throughout the weekend.