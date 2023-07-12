TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Shower and storm chances will return overnight in northern Arkansas.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible across the state on Thursday morning. These storms will mainly be over northern Arkansas. Those that do not see rain can expect a hot and humid day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s, with feels like temperatures reaching triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of central and northern Arkansas on Thursday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Low-end pop-up shower and storm chances will continue throughout the week as well. Rain chances will be slightly higher throughout the weekend.