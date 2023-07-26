TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will remain above average on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will warm into the triple digits. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day on Thursday, with a few isolated showers possible. A Heat Advisory Is in effect for much of the state on Thursday.

EXTENDED: Hot, dry, and sunny weather will continue throughout much of the extended forecast. A few hit-or-miss showers can not be ruled, however much of the extended forecast looks to be dry. Heat and humidity will continue into early next week.