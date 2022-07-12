Tuesday is starting in the low and mid 70s. It will almost be 90° by 10 AM. At Noon it will be 94°. Clouds will increase, and the temperature will rise to 99° this afternoon. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but the rain chance will be higher tonight when a front starts to move through.

As the front moves through tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. We have a 30% chance of rain here in Central Arkansas. The showers and thunderstorms may form before Midnight, but we’ll likely have some through the night.