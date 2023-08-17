TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to slowly start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s. Humidity will also be on the rise, pushing feels-like temperatures into the triple digits for many. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the state on Friday. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise into early next week. Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.