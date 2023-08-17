TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to slowly start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the lower 90s. Humidity will also be on the rise, pushing feels-like temperatures into the triple digits for many. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the state on Friday. Sunny and dry weather is expected throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise into early next week. Sunny and dry weather is expected for the next 7 days.