A weak upper level disturbance will keep some small shower and thunderstorm chances around for Friday. High pressure aloft will build into the Mid South this weekend pushing highs back well into the 90s to around 100° with little chance of rain.
The ridge will weaken early next week allowing a cold front to move into Missouri which will up the chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into next week.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.